Transfers in TSRTC: 70 posted as DMs

Hyderabad: A major reshuffle of officials in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was necessitated on Friday. The TSRTC management had issued orders of transfers and new postings of total 70 Depot Managers (DMs) and Junior Scale Officers (JSOs) and 41 Divisional Managers (DVMs) and Senior Scale Officers (SSOs).

According to TSRTC, as many as 70 officers were transferred and posted as Depot Managers in various depots across the State. They have been ordered to take full charge of the post at the respective depots. K Satyanarayana, PSO/BBW transferred and posted as DM/WL on the vice of B Mahesh Kumar, DM. While, B Mahesh Kumar is posted as DM/VKB. Whereas, M Venugopal, secretary to ED/HZ is posted as DM/KCG on the vice of N Srinivas and Srinivas is posted as DM/GDL. Likewise, a total of 70 officers were transferred and posted respectively. Moreover, the DVMs, K Jani Reddy, COS is posted as DVM/KCG on the vice of G Aparna Kalyani. Aparna Kalyani is transferred and posted as DVM/SD.

And SSOs SVGK Murthy Principal ZSTC/WL has been transferred and posted as WM/UPL and K Kavitha WM/UPL has been posted as DVM/KRMR. As many as 41 officers were transferred. All the officials who got promotions and transfers were asked to report to duty immediately.

E Yadagiri has taken over charge as Executive Director (Greater Hyderabad Zone) from V Venkateshwarlu and V Venkateshwarlu has been made Executive Director (Karimnagar Zone). Yadagiri worked as Executive Director (O&A) at the Head Office. Earlier, E Yadagiri worked as Divisional Manager and Regional Manager in the city and has vast experience in city operations.