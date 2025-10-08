Live
Transforming construction sector using AI
Hyderabad: Impero CEO Vijay Varun Reddy said that the company is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the construction sector to bring customers’ ideas to reality.
Speaking at an event in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, he disclosed details about a new project the company is set to develop in Arizona, USA. He stated that the construction industry has witnessed several revolutionary changes, with new techniques emerging every day. To stay in tune with these trends, it has become essential to adopt modern technology and move forward accordingly.
Vijay Varun Reddy added that Impero’s upcoming project in Arizona is being developed as a prestigious venture, with special emphasis on greenery while also providing advanced facilities.
