Treat all recommendation letters at Tirumala equally: BRS

Former minister Srinivas Goud has once again expressed his displeasure over not allowing the letters of recommendation from Telangana elected representatives for darshan at the famous Tirumala temple.
Gadwal: Former minister Srinivas Goud has once again expressed his displeasure over not allowing the letters of recommendation from Telangana elected representatives for darshan at the famous Tirumala temple. He appealed to the AP government to treat everyone equally in Tirumala. Srinivas Goud along with his family members visited the Jamulamma temple in Gadwal constituency on Sunday. Addressing a press conference at the residence of BRS leader Basu Hanumantha Naidu, Srinivas Goud said that Tirupati temple is strongly associated with the Telangana people and every child born in Telangana wants to visit Tirumala and offer their hair.
He stated that as TTD chairman B R Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are living in Hyderabad, the Srivari darshans should be allowed in Tirumala without any distinction between Telangana and AP States. “Right now, the Telangana devotees and elected representatives are being discriminated in Tirumala. The recommendation letters from Telangana are not being accepted. The TTD should take a decision immediately in favour of Telangana, respecting the sentiment of the people,” Srinivas Goud said.