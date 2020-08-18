Trees uprooted, power cables snapped due to heavy rains in Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: The brunt of the heavy rains was evident after five days with the fallen trees and uprooted power cables along with many villages plunged into darkness with disrupted power supply. Some roads were washed away while others are still seen logged in rainwater impending vehicular movement and low-lying areas were inundated in the water in undivided Karimnagar district.



Lakes, tanks, streams and canals are overflowing reservoirs and barrages are filled to the brim with water inflow from upstream with continuous downpour for the past five days in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial districts.

The basements of several apartments were filled with flood water at the district headquarters of four districts, submerging parked vehicles. Roads near the apartments were waterlogged making it difficult for commuters to venture out.

Almost all the 1,376 lakes and Lower Manair Dam (LMD), Gouravelly, Gandipelly and Thotapally reservoirs are filled with rainwater in Karimnagar district. Water level of LMD reached about 18.589 TMCs against its full capacity of 24.034.

Godavari and Manair rivers in Peddapalli district along with Hussainmiya wagu were filled. In Jagtial district, Rechapalli Urucheruvu in Sarangapur mandal, low level causeway present between Konaraopet and Jagtial mandals along with Peddavagu of Mallapur mandal are overflowing.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, due to overflow of water from Damerakunta cheruvu, the new Collectorate complex building present at Sircilla bypass road was submerged in rainwater along with other constructions in BY Nagar, Venkampet, Padmanagar, Ganeshnagar, Sardarnagar, Shantinagar areas in Sircilla town. The water levels in the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) reached 21.68 TMCs against its full capacity of 25.87.

As the water level in Sripada Yellampalli reservoir in Peddapalli district has reached maximum level of 18.980 TMCs against its full capacity of 20.175 TMCs, the officials are gearing up to open the flood gates and release water into Godavari river. They also issued first flood level warning to the people and urged them not to enter Godavari river and its surroundings for taking holy dip.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana inspected water levels in Godavari river and ordered the police officials to be on high alert and asked them to keep constant vigil on villages present in the catchment area of Godavari river to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao told the district officials over phone to alert the people as there is a possibility of heavy downpour in the coming two days according to the predictions of meteorological department.

Minister KTR suggested them to take precautionary steps to prevent damages that may occur due to heavy rains. They were told to shift people living in high risk zones and in low lying areas to rehabilitation centers by establishing them in Gurukul residential and Ashram schools along with providing all facilities. Also, he directed them to set up rescue teams to save those, who might stuck in flood waters.

The officials of Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj department were directed to repair damaged roads immediately. He also called Manakondur MLA Rasamayee Bala Kishan and discussed the damage that occurred in catchment area of Ananthagiri project in Ellanthakunta mandal and asked him to arrange specials vehicles to rescue the people of that region along with shifting them to rehabilitation centres.

Water overflowing from Bommakal lake for the first time after several years







