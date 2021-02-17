Tribals demand Ekalavya Model School in Kodangal

Kodangal: As part of Sant Sri Sevalal's 282nd birth anniversary celebrations, tribals and leaders of Girjana Sangham members demanded the State government to grant Ekalvya Model School to Kodangal.

Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy have participated in the celebrations here

on Tuesday.

The MLA informed that there are 1,543 thandas and 46 Girijana gram panchayats with more than 50,000 tribal populations in Kodangal constituency. Grant Ekalavya Model School to this constituency keeping this in view, he urged Tribal Welfare and Education Ministers.

Earlier, both the Ministers participated in Bhog Bhandar programme of Sevalal and offered prayers. Tribal women welcomed the Ministers with traditional lambada dance and held a huge rally to Ambedkar statue where the Ministers along with the MLA conducted palabhisekham to Ambedkar statue.

The MLA promised the tribals that by next Sevalal Jayanthi, he would ensure a temple for Sevalal with Rs 1 crore and Merama Yadi in Kodangal and a double road. He also urged the government to declare Sevalal Jayanthi as State holiday, so that tribals can take part in the celebrations without any problems.

He also said that out of 43 triabal gram panchayats, 19 gram panchayats have already been connected with BT road and very soon the remaining also will be connected with BT road.

Tribal Minister Satyawvati Rathod said the State government has allocated Rs 10 crore for poor tribal farmers and very soon will distribute cattle for them as part of their livelihood.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy reiterated that the State government is giving top priority to tribal development and made tribal hamlets as gram panchayats and letting them to be ruled by themselves.