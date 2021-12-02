Trimulgherry: Cops crack realtor's murder mystery

Trimulgherry: The city police on Wednesday cracked the murder case of a man whose dead body was found in a car near Trimulgherry ground on Tuesday morning and arrested the accused within 48 hours of crime. The police also seized two country-made guns and three live rounds besides Rs 7.20 lakh from the accused.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar, said that the accused, Thota Narender Reddy had some issues with his cousin, Thota Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, the victim, over the sale of a few plots as both were into real estate business.

Differences cropped up between the two in the last few months and the accused felt that Bhaskar Reddy was not cooperating with him and not giving his share of commissions.

"So, the accused decided to eliminate his cousin and hatched a conspiracy. As per the plan, the accused told Vijay Bhaskar Reddy that they had to get the registration of a plot done and lured him by stating that they would be getting a huge commission. Both of them then started in a car from Alwal on Monday and on the way, the accused asked his cousin to park the car at the open grounds near RTC Colony in Trimulgherry, saying the client would come there to show the documents and take cash," said the officer, adding that when Vijay Bhaskar Reddy stopped the car and was checking his mobile, the accused shot him in head with a country-made pistol and fled from the scene.

When the locals found the body in the car a few hours later, they alerted the police. After preliminary investigation, the police detained Narender Reddy who upon questioning spilled the beans of the ghastly murder. He confessed to his crime and informed the police that he got the country-made pistol from a person in Madhya Pradesh by paying Rs 30,000 for it. The accused was then charged with murder and sent to judicial remand.