Trimulgherry lake to get a new lease of life

Secunderabad: Trimulgherry lake is all set to get a new lease of life very soon, SCB has planned to construct sewerage pipeline and a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) of capacity four MLD (million litres per day). This would bring a great relief to the locals residing in and around the lake.

The long pending issue of repairing and constructing sewerage lines and outlets at the lake was delayed due to the shortage of funds and a confusion about the ownership of the lake between GHMC and SCB.

For a long time, the eight-acre lake has been taken over by water hyacinth and during monsoon the rainwater overflows onto the streets and nearby houses around the lake. The locals have been crying foul over the lake emanating malodorous smell and becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Ramakrishna, ward member- 5 and vice president, SCB, said," Once the sewage pipeline is laid, around 500 residents residing around the lake can breathe fresh air and there would be a considerable reduction in mosquito menace. SCB has sanctioned a budget of Rs 2.95 crore, the Board has planned to lay sewage pipeline to improve the drain outlets, widening the bund and also has planned to install STP with a capacity of 4 MLD. Later, beautification works would be taken up. As the proposals have been sent to the MoD office, after getting final approval the works would start."