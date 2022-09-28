TRS, BJP trying to lure Munugode voters with money and liquor: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress MP & former TPCC President Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that TRS and BJP were trying to lure voters of the Munugode Assembly constituency with money and liquor in view of forthcoming by-elections.



He was speaking to media persons after unveiling the statue of Congress leader Chinna Mallaiah in Huzurnagar on Wednesday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is also incharge of Chotuppal Mandal of Munugode constituency, said that the Congress party has intensified its campaign at the booth level. "Congress leaders and workers are doing a door-to-door campaign to meet the voters and seek their blessings for our candidate Palvai Sravanti. However, we are getting disturbing reports that both TRS and BJP leaders are offering huge money and liquor to lure the voters," he said.

He alleged that TRS and BJP have got habituated to dismantling the democratic norms by influencing the voters with money or by purchasing the elected representatives to discard the people's verdict. "People of Munugode had voted for the Congress party in the 2018 Assembly elections. Now the local MLA, Rajagopal Reddy, switched over to the BJP. Both TRS and BJP leaders know that people will repeat the 2018 result and vote for Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti. Instead of allowing people to exercise their free will, they are trying to influence them using huge amounts of money and liquor," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed serious concern over the erosion of morals in politics due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. "KCR had engineered the defection of over three dozen MLAs and MLCs from the opposition parties to TRS since 2014. Similarly, PM Modi has toppled elected governments of opposition parties in many States and 'Operation Lotus' appears to be his only priority. Unfortunately, they are using the same tactics to the Munugode by-elections," he alleged.

The Congress MP said that the Congress party would continue to expose the immoral and unethical politics of TRS and BJP and would gain the support of Munugode voters. "Congress party has been getting tremendous response from the Munugode voters. We will not only win the by-elections, but the winning margin will be much higher compared to 2018. People of Munugode will neither be influenced with money or liquor nor get intimidated with threats of TRS and BJP," he said.

Earlier, Uttam Kumar Reddy paid rich tributes to the Congress leader Chinna Mallaiah He said the Congress leader Chinna Mallaiah has devoted his entire life to the service of the people and the Congress party. He said leaders like Chinna Mallaiah would continue to motivate all Congress members and they must be emulated for the morals and ethics they believed in. "We need to learn a lot from leaders like Chinna Mallaiah who lived and died with one ideology and never compromised on their ideals under any circumstances.