TRS, BJP will be swept away soon, asserts Congress

Mahabubnagar: Expressing his deep anguish and concern at the problems being faced by the poor paddy farmers, TPCC secretary and Congress Devarkadra Constituency incharge G Madhusudhan Reddy along with former minister and Telangana Congress disciplinary committee chairman G Chinna Reddy, came out heavily against the ruling TRS party in the State and BJP party in the Centre and said that both these governments are playing games with the lives of the poor farmers. He warned both these parties that if they continue to trouble the farmers by not procuring the paddy and playing political games at the stake of farmers' lives then the days are not far when both these parties will be swept away with their ire and curse.

Visiting various paddy platforms in the villages of Devarkadra and Addakal mandals in Mahabubnagar district, the Congress leader met the paddy farmers and listed out their problems and woes. While speaking on the occasion, GMR said that the paddy farmers have brought their paddy produce at the procurement centres and have been waiting for the government authorities to purchase their crop for more than 28-30 days now. But till date no one has come to procure their paddy and are worried.

"It's been more than 28 days now the paddy harvesting season has begun and paddy crop coming to procurement centres. Even though the government authorities are claiming that they have opened up 120 procurement centres across the district, the procurement process is yet to be started which is causing lot of inconvenience and hardships to the farmers," observed Chinna Reddy.

While interacting with the farmers G Madhusudhan Reddy observed that the farmers are stranded with the paddy produce at the procurement centres and spending sleepless nights safeguarding their paddy produce at the procurement centres. We are demanding the TRS and BJP governments instead of playing politics with the lives of farmers, procure all the paddy crop at the procurement centres by November 23rd, or else the Congress party will stage state wide agitation at all the procurement centres.

The Devarkadra constituency Congress incharge said that the TPCC will soon launch the 'Kallaloki-Congress' agitation against the State government to pressurise the government to speed up the procurement process and help the farmers from the ongoing hardships due to unseasonal rains and delayed procurement process.

Reacting to the recent TRS 'Maha Dharna' in Hyderabad the Congress leaders said that the TRS party has chief, K Chandrashekar has lost his mind balance with the defeat of recent Huzurabad bi-election and to divert the issue he is playing the paddy procurement drama issue against the BJP's Central government.

Exposing the dual standards of the TRS party, the Congress leaders said that all these years TRS supported in each and every decision the BJP had taken at the Centre. It's been more than one year the BJP government had brought the three anti-farmers laws and the Congress fought back the draconian laws by conducting Bharat Bandh. At that time the TRS party did not come along to support us, but now it is shedding crocodile tears and playing dramas to appease the farmers.

Congress leaders pointed out that people are not fools and watching each and everything carefully and they will definitely going to teach a befitting lesson to the BJP and TRS parties in the next elections.

Devarkadra Congress leader Jandardhan Reddy and other senior Congress leaders took part in the programme.