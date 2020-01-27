TRS ensured social justice in Chairperson and Mayor elections: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS Working President & Minister K. Tarakarama Rao on Monday informed that a total of 240 TRS leaders got elected to Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in 121 municipalities and municipal corporations.

Addressing the media in Telangana Bhavan, KTR said that a lion's share has been given to leaders from BC, SC, ST, and minority sections which did not have strong political representation until now.

TRS Working President KTR stated that no other party can deliver social justice the way TRS does.

Working President KTR stated that as per the directions given by Chief Minister and TRS President KCR, utmost importance has been given to the marginalized sections in the municipal Chairperson and mayor elections. "By this, we have shown our commitment towards the welfare of BC, SC, ST, and Minorities," he said.

Interestingly, BC, SC, ST and minority leaders have also chaired positions in the general category in these elections.

A total of 103 TRS leaders from the BC category got elected to Chairperson and Mayor positions. That includes 58 Chairperson and Mayor positions and 45 Vice-Chairperson positions. Each one from Kummari, Pattari, Perika, Rajaka, Vellapu, Reddika, and Avusala which are Sub castes of Backward Caste won the elections. The list also includes Gouds 17, Mudhiraj 13, Munnuru Kapu 21, Padmashali 13, Yadav 18, Lingayath 6, Kuruma 4, Arya Kshetriya 3.

From the OC category, TRS leaders won 38 Chairperson positions and 46 Vice chairman positions making it a total of 84. The count includes 53 -Reddy, 16 - Vysya, 5-Velma, 2-Kamma, 2-Marwadi, 3-Brahmin and 4- Kapu.

Leaders from Scheduled castes won 17 chairman and 9 Vice-Chairperson positions making it a total of 26. The count includes 1-Netakani, 6-Mala, 16-Madiga, 1-Safai, 1-Budagajangalu.

While five leaders from Scheduled Tribes got elected, Muslim leaders got elected to 16 positions.

Many castes that did not have any political representation until now have come to power for the first time with the efforts of the TRS party and its sincerity in delivering social justice.

In Parakala, the Chairperson position has been given to SC (Safai). Many leaders from castes such as Netakani, Budagajangalu which are a sub-caste of Scheduled Caste have been given political representation for the first time in this elections.

While Suryapet was reserved for general women, a woman from Scheduled caste named Annapurnamma was given the opportunity to become the Chairperson. In the Medchal district, Pocharam municipality, the seat was open to the general category. However, Redya Nayak, an ST leader won the Chairperson seat. In Kagaznagar of Adilabad district, a Muslim leader has been given the opportunity in a general seat.

There are many such general seats which have been given to leaders from SC, ST, BC and Minority sections.