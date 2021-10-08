TRS firmly committed to BC uplift: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Telangana State is in number one position in taking steps for comprehensive development of BC communities. The State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has introduced several schemes for development of weaver sections.

The Minister felicitated the newly appointed BC Commission Chairman Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan at a programme in Huzurabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that he was happy to inform that Telangana is the only State, which provided financial assistance to BC communities through free MBC grant notwithstanding instalments. He said that CM KCR, who is going ahead with the aim to achieve welfare of all communities, has been ruling the State with the inspiration from Jyothirao Phule, Ambedkar, Periyar Ramaswamy, Narayanaguru and other social reformists.

Harish noted that Krishna Mohan, who worked for the welfare of BC communities with commitment, was eligible for BC Commission Chairman post.

Meanwhile, people from Kamalapur and relatives of BJP leader Eatala Rajender met Harish Rao in Huzurabad on Thursday morning and explained their problems to the Minister. Responding to their problems, Harish promised to provide all kind of support to the villagers hereafter and appealed the people to elect TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.