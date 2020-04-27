TRS Formation Day: KCR to hoist flag at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao would be hoisting the party flag to mark the 20th formation day of Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the first time, at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

The TRS president generally hoists the party flag during the party plenary. The party is not organising plenary this year because of the coronavirus conditions in the State.

Initially, senior leader Naini Narasimha Reddy used to hoist the flag at the party office. Later, the party's working president KT Rama Rao started hoisting the flag after taking over the post.

The TRS chief greeted the party cadre on TRS completing two decades and said that the party would be celebrating this fete in a big way later.

He said that apart from achieving the main target of separate Telangana state, the TRS achieved victories on many fronts. "The TRS government has achieved many great things during the last six years.

The government has achieved victories in many sectors like welfare, power, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, industries and other sectors," he said.

The CM further said that the TRS government provided solutions to decades-old problems of people in the state. He said the party wanted to celebrate the 20th formation day on a grand scale but could not do so because of Coronavirus.

It may be mentioned here that the formation day celebrations during last year were also limited to flag-hoisting and the plenary was not conducted because of Lok Sabha elections.