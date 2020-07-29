TRS government promoting arts in a big way: KTR

Hyderabad (NSS): IT and Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday stated that the State government was moving ahead with several development programmes, while recalling the prominent persons like late C Narayan Reddy, the first poet to become an MP from Telangana region. Along with minister family members of Narayan Reddy, minister V Srinivas Goud, Danam Nagender and others, the minister laid foundation for construction of Saraswatha Sadan Auditorium at Banjara Hills here.

KTR promised to complete the auditorium at the earliest which would serve as a platform for poets, artistes and literary progress in a big way. The government, he said, has been taking up several programmes of development and welfare. The auditorium would be named after Narayan Reddy for his invaluable services to literary world and film industry. After performing bhumi puja at the site, KTR stated that Saraswathi Sadan Auditorium would be constructed within a short time and would be opened for its scheduled activities.

Heaping praises on Narayan Reddy, the minister said that Narayan Reddy was a person comprising rare qualifications and qualities of talent, literary prowess and indomitable knowledge. He stated that Narayan Reddy was a great personality who rendered yeoman services to the country in literary and cinema fields.

Srinivas Goud said that they would take up the initiative to ensure that Narayan Reddy's life history was introduced in school curriculum. The government has released Rs 10 cr for construction of an indoor stadium, Goud said, adding that the government was encouraging arts and artistes in the State.