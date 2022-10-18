TRS Govt neglecting freedom fighters, Telangana martyrs: Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Hyderabad/Kamareddy: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has accused the TRS Govt of neglecting the freedom fighters who fought against the British regime.

He was speaking after unveiling the statue of freedom fighter Vadde Obanna in Rameshwaram village of Bhiknoor Mandal of Kamareddy district on Tuesday. Vadde Obanna had resisted the tyranny of the British Empire.

This is the third statue of Vadde Obanna in the entire Telangana and the first one in the undivided Nizamabad district.

Addressing the Congress activists at Reddy Function Hall later, Shabbir said that Dishali Vadde Obanna fought against the illegal tax collection by the British. He said Vadde Obanna was the commander of the legendary Narasimha Reddy who fought against the British army. Vadde Obanna formed an army of over 900 warriors belonging to the fearless Vadders, Boyas and Chenchu tribes. He fought several guerilla battles with the British in the thick black forests.

Shabbir Ali said that it was very sad that the heroism of Vadde Obanna was not duly recognized by society. He said Vadde Obanna not only represented the nomadic Vaddera clan but all the weaker sections.

The Congress announced that if the Congress party comes to power in the 2023 elections, it would introduce a chapter on Vadde Obanna in the history textbooks.

Shabbir Ali said that TRS Govt has completely ignored the freedom fighters of Telangana. Further, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has ignored the sacrifices made by hundreds of youth and students for the statehood cause. By ignoring the role played by brave martyrs of Telangana during the last 60 years, KCR highlighted himself as a hero.

The Congress leader said KCR did not play any significant role in the Telangana formation. He said it was Congress President Sonia Gandhi who granted statehood to Telangana.

Shabbir Ali also slammed CM KCR for not fulfilling any of the promises he made to the people in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. He said KCR has turned Telangana into a bankrupt State with debts of nearly Rs. 5 lakh crore. He said KCR has now launched a national party intending to cheat the people across the country. However, he said KCR's BRS would find no takers.

The Congress leader alleged that huge corruption took place in constructing the Kaleshwaram project. He said BJP was having a secret alliance with TRS. Else, he said that the BJP Govt at the Centre would've ordered CBI enquiry against KCR's corrupt practices.

He also slammed the BJP Govt at the Centre for ruining the country's economy. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for the benefit of only two people – Ambani and Adani. He said it was due to the wrong economic policies of the BJP Govt that the country now ranks 107 in the list of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index.

Shabbir Ali claimed that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was getting tremendous response. He said it was due to Rahul Gandhi's padayatra that even BJP and RSS leaders were meeting minorities and visiting mosques.

DCC President Kailas Srinivasa Rao and other senior leaders were also present.

On this occasion, members of the Vaddera community demanded that a separate corporation be formed for their welfare. They said earlier the Vaddera community used to get priority in mining works. But now the entire mines have been privatized.

Shabbir Ali assured the Vaddera community he would soon arrange their meeting with TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy so their demands could be included in the Congress party's manifesto for the 2023 elections. He said the Congress party was all set to return to power in the next elections and would resolve the problems faced by Vaddera and other communities.