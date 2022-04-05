TRS leader Bikshamaiah Goud joins BJP

Delhi/ Hyderabad: In a jolt to TRS, the former MLA and TRS leader Bikshamaiah Goud on Tuesday finally joined the BJP in the presence of Tarun Chugh and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the National Capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in the State is doing all it can to attract the other party leaders. In a recent development, the BJP is in a plan to induct a TRS leader and Aler former MLA Bikshamaiah Goud into the party. It is reported that Bikshamaiah Goud along with his workers is not happy with the TRS party. The BJP leaving no stone unturned to gain power in the State is reported to have invited Bikshamaiah Goud to join the Saffron party. It is reported that the disgruntled leader joining the BJP is almost confirmed. Bikshamaiah Goud is reported to visit Delhi on April 5 or 6 and join the BJP.



It is to mention here that Bhikshmaiah Goud began his political journey with Congress and served as MLA in Aler constituency during the then United Andhra under the Congress government. However, the Congress leader who contested from the party ticket from the same constituency in the 2014 and 2018 General Assembly Elections lost to TRS leader G Sunitha. In 2019, Bikshamaiah Goud left Congress to join TRS. Bikshamaiah Goud who joined the TRS party is believed to be unhappy with the party's high command on several issues. Reports said that he may join the BJP to play a key role in the Aler constituency.