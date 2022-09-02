TRS leaders brazenly looting public money, alleges Uttam

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that the construction of the new building for Suryapet District Collectorate was being delayed as the State government has been paying rent of Rs 1 crore every year to Huzurnagar TRS MLA Saidi Reddy.

Speaking to media persons after visiting the Collectorate, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that TRS MLA Saidi Reddy and some ministers were not allowing the construction of the new building for the Suryapet Collectorate because Saidi Reddy does not want to lose Rs 1 crore rent being paid to him. For years together, local people have been complaining about the unsuitability of the present Collectorate building and its location. However, MLA Saidi Reddy and some ministers were delaying the construction of the new collectorate to continue to get Rs 1 crore per annum rent from the building.

The Congress leaders accused the ruling party leaders of looting the public money. He said, " Having sensed a humiliating defeat in the next one year, TRS leaders have intensified loot in all possible forms."

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Huzurnagar MLA Saidi Reddy was into land, sand, mines, wines and other kinds of mafia. The situation is no different in other parts of the Telangana State.

"The wholesale of liquor is controlled by the Kalvakuntla family while the retail business is being controlled by ministers and MLAs. The Kalvakuntla family is earning hundreds of crores a month by deciding what brands Telangana Beverages Corporation should buy and at what price and also the quantity. Similarly, the local TRS MLAs are earning tens of crores a month by having control over all the liquor shops in their constituencies," he alleged.

"In my five terms as MLA and as MP now, I have not seen more brazen and shameless corruption as now in TRS party from CM to MLAs," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

"Right from the level of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's nephew & MP Santosh Kumar to lower level MLA, the ruling TRS party leaders are into illegal sand mining, land grabbing, liquor mafia and other unlawful activities with no fear of being caught. The scale of loot and dacoity of public and private properties by the TRS leaders was never seen in the combined Andhra Pradesh,' he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people were fed up with the mafia activities of TRS leaders and they would soon bring the Congress party to power to end the corrupt KCR regime.