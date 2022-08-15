TRS leaders, MLAs reminding anarchic regime of Razakars, flays Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the TRS party calling that its MLAs and minister are acting like licenced goondas, reminding the people of the State of the anarchic regime of Razakars.

On Sunday, while interacting with media at Mothkur village, the Karimnagar MP, who is on the 12-day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, alleged that the ministers in the TRS government are firing in the air. The ruling party has become a haven for murderers, rapists and sand and drug mafia dons."

He said even advocates were killed in broad daylight. "In a span of the last 15 days, two lawyers were killed. Last year, senior High Court lawyer Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife were killed in Manthani," he pointed out and demanded that the government enact legislation for the protection of advocates immediately.

Accusing some police officials and bureaucrats of turning stooges of the TRS and harassing the BJP leaders, workers and even the common public Bandi said, "We are preparing the list of such police officials. Once the BJP comes to power, they would be shown their place."

When asked why the BJP government at the Centre has not ordered an investigation by the CBI and Enforcement directorate into the alleged acts of omission and commission by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members, the BJP state president said his party would not interfere in the functioning of the investigating agencies.

Further, "If the BJP government really wants to misuse its authority by ordering the ED investigation, not a single minister and MLA can be spared and everybody would have to go jail. If the Centre does it, the same media will accuse it of the witch-hunt of the political rivals. Let the law take its own course; why to hurry?" he asked.

Sanjay said the by-election to the Munugodu assembly seat would jeopardise the political career of several ministers and MLAs in the TRS, as the BJP was going to win the by-election hands down. "Gone are the days when the TRS leaders would win by projecting the image of KCR," he said.

Stating that the Congress and the TRS had thrown up their hands much before the by-election, he lashed at the Communist parties saying that they have always sold themselves out to one party or the other. "Nobody knows which way they would go in the elections. The Left parties have a committed cadre, but their leaders are sold out," added Bandi.

Sanjay said Congress had lost the confidence of the people. In Dubbak by-elections, the Congress cadre extended support to the BJP. To a question, he said Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had never criticised the Congress but only its State leadership.

Sanjay Kumar said that he had held a discussion with Rajagopal Reddy in the past. However, we never talked about politics. I never said his elder brother Venkat Reddy has been in touch with me. He is a strong and good political leader," he said.

The BJP president said that the KCR government was hurriedly announcing new pensions, Chenetha Bima and other schemes only after seeing the tremendous response to his padayatra.

To a question, Sanjay said the conditions in State government schools were pathetic. "There is no money even to buy chalk pieces and distribution of chocolates to students during the Independence Day celebrations," added Bandi.