TRS MPs stage walkout against Centre's negligent attitude

Delhi/Hyderabad: Continuing the protest for the sixth day in Parliament on the issue of procurement of paddy,Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs staged a walk out after getting no response from the Centre to their demands,on Monday.

Nama Nageswara Rao,party floor leader in Lok Sabha gave an adjournment motion on the need to have a national policy on the procurement of food grains and also guarantee for minimum support price for the farmers' products. As the House began at 11 am, the TRS MPs came into the wellholding placards with messages like 'Bring Bill for MSP', 'Don't Punish Farmers', 'Decide on Rabi Crop'.

They also raised slogans such as 'BachaoBachaoKisano ko Bachao', 'Jai Telangana' and 'We want justice'. The protest was continuing even as the Question Hour was going on and the Union Ministers were seen replying to the questions from the members. The Speaker was seen pleading with the TRS MPs to resume their seats and allow the members to ask questions.

The TRS MPs carried out their protests even in the Upper House Rajya Sabha too. The Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had to adjourn the House till 12 noon after the TRS MPs continued their protest during the Question Hour.

After the House resumed, the TRS leaders wanted the government to respond to their demands. Later, the TRS MPs staged a walk out from both the Houses against the Centre's attitude. TRS MP B Venkatesh Neta said that they staged a walk out from the House in protest against the attitude of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. He also alleged that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was anti-farmers. The government is not responding to the demand of the TRS to provide minimum support price to the farmers and also on the national policy on the procurement of paddy and other food grains.