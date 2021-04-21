TRS releases first list of candidates for GWMC election

The ruling TRS party on Wednesday released its first list of 12 candidates for the ensuing Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) election. Panchayat Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao handed over B-forms to the candidates.

Greater Warangal is going for polls for 66 divisions on April 30 along with Greater Khammam and Siddipet, Achampet, Jadcherla, Kottur and Nakirekal municipalities. The polling will be held on April 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 3.