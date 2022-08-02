TRS slams leaders who quit party

Hanumakonda: It's strange that people who enjoyed plum posts in the government talking about self-respect once their term was over, Agro-Industries Development Corporation former chairman and senior TRS leader Lingampally Kishan Rao said. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he criticised the leaders for deserting the TRS after enjoying positions in the government and in the party, besides earning assets.

"Leaders like Eatala Rajender, Kanneboina Rajaiah Yadav, Ravindra Naik, Vijayarama Rao and Dileep Kumar etc held party posts even before the formation of Telangana State. It's time for the people to decide the sanctity of these leaders' criticism against the TRS leadership," Kishan Rao said.

He said that both the Congress and the BJP are betrayers of Telangana. "Munugod Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy called the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as a betrayer of Telangana," he added. The BJP leadership which suppressed the leaders like LK Advani and M Venkaiah Naidu has no moral right to talk about self-respect. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will have to explain what exactly is self-respect, he added.