TRS stages protest across Telangana over anti-farmer policies by centre

The ruling TRS party on Monday staged protests across the Telangana over the anti-farmer policies by BJP-led centre and its denial of paddy procurement in the state.



In Tirumalayapalem of Khammam district, the TRS leaders burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for refusing to purchase paddy from the state. While in Indalvai, Nizamabad rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan burnt the portrait of the Prime Minister in a protest to the anti-farmer policies. He ridiculed that the centre is not according funds to the state. "The Telangana government is allocating Rs 2,400 crores for the farmers. The centre should bear the responsibility of the farmers if they resort to any extreme steps due to the anti-farmer policies," the MLA said, demanding the centre to procure monsoon and yasangi crops.

The MLA added that a total of 750 farmers died for the last two and a half years from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states. "The PM who turned a blind eye to the farmers' deaths has cancelled the farm laws in the view of elections in Punjab and Goa," Bajireddy said.