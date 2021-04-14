TRS starts exercise to win 7 ULBs

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao has devised a political strategy to win the elections to seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations. Amid speculations that State Election Commission (SEC) would release the poll notification this week, the ruling TRS leader has intensified efforts for poll arrangements.

The SEC has recently completed the official process, including the division of wards and voters list for the conduct of election to Siddipet, Nakrekal, Achampet, Jadcharla and Kothur municipalities and the two municipal corporations. The Commission wanted to conduct the elections by the end of April month in the wake of rising corona positive cases in the State.

Besides, the TRS leadership has been instructed to gear up for the poll and KTR has ever since paying special attention to complete all the pending development programmes taken up in every poll-bound municipal body.

In just a span of 10 days, KT Rama Rao visited Warangal and Khammam and inaugurated a slew of development programmes. On Wednesday, he conducted a visit to Jadcharla and Kothur municipalities and participated in the official programmes where he inaugurated development schemes.

Party leaders said that KTR was holding meetings with the TRS leaders and officials of the seven municipal bodies and enquiring about the progress in works. "KTR wants TRS to win all the ULBs with a huge majority like the ruling party swept all the municipalities in the local body elections held in January 2020. The TRS leader is taking all measures to ensure that party wins majority wards in every municipality. The main target before KTR is to retain Khammam and Warangal corporations with a huge majority.

Local leaders and Legislators are already entrusted with the responsibility of selecting winning candidates in each ward," said a TRS leader, adding that KTR would also conduct political rallies in seven municipalities after the election notification is released.