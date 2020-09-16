TRS will be defeated in coming elections: TPCC spokesperson Vontela Ratnakar

Karimnagar: TPCC Spokesperson Vontela Ratnakar stated the general public couldn't understand the intention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in portraying VROs and VRAs as traitors, abolishing the VRO system, removing them from office and reinstating them as assistants to tahsildars.

At a press meet in Karimnagar on Tuesday, he lashed out at the Telangana government for bringing the issue of VROs and VRAs abolition to the forefront while people are suffering with corona. Ratnakar predicted that the TRS will be defeated in the upcoming elections, starting from Dubbaka Assembly by-elections.

The Telangana government is not available to the people and the TRS is in danger in the coming elections, he stated.

The TPCC Spokesperson demanded the government to include corona treatment in Aarogyasri scheme. Recalling that in 2016, thousands of sada bainama applications were lodged in the offices of Tahsildar and RDO, he incensed that the State government was misleading the people by abolishing the VRO and VRA system, which should rather focus on changing the laws after an expert committee studies the shortcomings of the Revenue Act.

He questioned the government whether corruption could be curtailed if land registration and mutation responsibilities were handed over without changing the revenue laws.

Except for one or two, the tahsildar warned that the lower level employees were not likely to make mistakes without the knowledge of the RDOs, he added. TPCC Spokesperson Ratnakar warned that the people are watching and the Telangana government will face a tough time in the coming days.