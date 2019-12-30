TRS will sweep municipal polls, says MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy

Ramachandrapuram: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Sunday attended as the chief guest, for the TRS main activists' meeting of Tellapur municipality in Durga Shankar Function Hall. Addressing them, he called for efforts by the partymen to ensure election of the TRS candidates in all the 17 wards of Tellapur and annexing the chairman's post.

The MLA claimed that unprecedented development had taken place in Patancheru constituency during the last five years, with the cooperation of TRS government, which did not happen during the last 70 years. Hence, he asserted, the TRS party had the right to seek votes. "Whoever gets the ticket should work in unison and all should strive for ensuring the victory of TRS nominees," he told the activists.

Reddy claimed that people were supporting TRS and the party was sure to bag the three municipalities in Patancheru constituency. He said five party leaders have been named for each ward for working in the municipal elections. According to the legislator, after the reservations in the civic polls were finalised, the party high command would undertake a survey to select 'efficient' candidates as nominees. He called upon the party activists to be committed to the selected candidates and ensure their poll victory.