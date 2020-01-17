TRS will win 30 wards in Jammikunta: Minister Eatala Rajender
Karimnagar: The ruling TRS will win 30 wards in Jammikunta, said Health and Medical Minister Eatala Rajender.
Minister Rajender has welcomed about 200 activists from TDP and Congress into the TRS in Jammikunta town on Friday. The Minister said it was the TRS government, which developed Jammikunta and it is the TRS alone, which has the ability to develop all the villages and cities across the State. He urged people to vote for the TRS candidates in the municipal elections.
17 Jan 2020 5:20 PM GMT