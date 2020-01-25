TRS wins 5 municipalities in Khammam district

Khammam: The TRS has won all the five municipalities of Sathupalli, Madhira, Wyra, Kothagudem and Yellandu - for which elections were conducted in the erstwhile Khammam district.



In Sathupalli, the TRS claimed all the 23 wards to win the municipality as the TRS supported independent candidate N Jamalamma was elected from ninth ward.

In Wyra, the TRS bagged the municipality by winning 15 wards of the total 20 wards. Congress won two municipal wards, independents won two and CPM won one ward.

In Madhira, of the total 22 wards, the TRS won 13 wards, Congress won four, TDP won three, CPM and independents won one ward each.

The pink party claimed Kothagudem municipality by winning 25 wards out of the total 36 wards. CPI won eight, Congress won one and independents won two. In Yellandu, the ruling party candidates won in 19 wards of the total 24 wards, while independents won in three wards, CPIML (ND) and CPI won one ward each.