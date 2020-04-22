TRS leader donates essential commodities worth 5 lakh to scribes

Khammam: As part of social responsibility, TRS leader and granite trader Vaddiraju Ravichandra distributed essential commodity kits worth Rs 5 lakh to nearly 250 reporters, photo and video journalists working in Khammam city.

Each kit is worth about Rs 2,000 including 25 kg rice and other grocery items. At a programme organised by TUJW (TJF) at NSP camp area here on Tuesday, the union president A Adinarayana, general secretary Syed Ismail and other leaders distributed the kits to the media people.

