TRS leader donates essential commodities worth 5 lakh to scribes
Highlights
Khammam: As part of social responsibility, TRS leader and granite trader Vaddiraju Ravichandra distributed essential commodity kits worth Rs 5 lakh to ...
Khammam: As part of social responsibility, TRS leader and granite trader Vaddiraju Ravichandra distributed essential commodity kits worth Rs 5 lakh to nearly 250 reporters, photo and video journalists working in Khammam city.
Each kit is worth about Rs 2,000 including 25 kg rice and other grocery items. At a programme organised by TUJW (TJF) at NSP camp area here on Tuesday, the union president A Adinarayana, general secretary Syed Ismail and other leaders distributed the kits to the media people.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story