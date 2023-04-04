TRSMA condemns Class 10 paper leak

Hyderabad: The recent incidents of paper leaks have caused great concern and uproar among teachers and students. The Telangana Recognized School Management Association (TRSMA) strongly condemned the alleged paper leak of the SSC public examination on Monday.

Shekhar Rao, the State President of TRSMA, has stated that the appearance of the Telugu question paper on social media on the first day of the 10th class exams is a clear failure of the education department. He has appealed to education department officials to issue instructions allowing only basic phones in all future examinations and not to allow smartphones.

Rao has also questioned the education department about who will cover the losses incurred by students, no matter how many investigations are made, or facts are brought out. He believes that the State government should take responsibility and not only suspend the accused but also dismiss them from their jobs.

Another member of TRSMA has urged the education department to act with care to ensure that no such incidents repeat in the future.