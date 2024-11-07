Trump Temple in Telangana: A Tribute to a Devoted Fan

In a fascinating and unique tribute to former U.S. President Donald Trump, a temple has been constructed in Telangana, dedicated to the American leader. Located in the village of Konne in the Bachannapet mandal of Jangaon district, this temple stands as a testament to the fervent admiration of one of Trump's die-hard Indian fans. However, the story behind this temple is tinged with both devotion and tragedy.

The temple was built by Krishna, the son of Bus Ramaulu and Savitri, who was an ardent admirer of Donald Trump. Driven by his admiration for the American leader, Krishna constructed a small shrine and installed a statue of Trump in 2020. Along with this, he observed fasting rituals, hoping to bring attention to his dedication.

Krishna's fascination with Trump was evident to all who knew him. His home was covered with posters, stickers, and graffiti celebrating Trump. He wore T-shirts emblazoned with the former president’s name and even made a post on social media in 2019 expressing his wish to meet Trump. In a remarkable turn of events, Trump responded to Krishna’s message, saying, “Okay.” This simple response thrilled Krishna, who felt a deep connection with his idol.

Locals affectionately referred to Krishna as "Trump Krishna," a name that reflected his unwavering admiration. However, despite his intense passion for Trump, Krishna lived a humble life, working on his two-acre farm in his village after leaving formal education behind.

In a tragic twist, Krishna passed away on October 11, 2020, shortly after Trump’s defeat in the U.S. presidential elections. Devastated by the loss, Krishna’s health deteriorated. While visiting his parents in the town of Thupran, Krishna suffered a heart attack. While sipping tea, he collapsed and was rushed to the local hospital, but he was declared dead before arriving.

Krishna’s wife had tragically passed away earlier while giving birth to their son. His untimely death left the village in mourning, but the memory of his devotion to Trump lives on. With Trump’s recent victory in the 2024 election, locals believe that had Krishna been alive, he would have been overjoyed.

On Wednesday, friends of Krishna gathered at the Trump statue in Konne village to pay their respects, placing garlands and holding celebrations to honor his memory and the devotion that led to the creation of the temple.