TS BJP welcomes appointment of its new national president

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the party-State unit extends hearty congratulations to Jagat Prakash Nadda for having been elected as the BJP national president.

In a press release here on Monday, he said Nadda is a very able and efficient leader, who has been a grassroots organisational leader throughout his 35-year long political career.

He was also a student leader during his days of collegiate education. BJP Telangana unit is confident that under his able leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party will further grow and rise across the nation to serve the people, he stated.

Rao also said that the State BJP also extends its thanks to Amit Shah, the outgoing national president for expanding and strengthening the party across the nation during his tenure.

The party is quite certain that the BJP will be elected to form the government in Telangana State under the focused leadership, guidance and support of its new national president, he added.