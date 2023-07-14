Live
TS EAMCET admission counselling from Sept 2
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Thursday released the counselling schedules for TS EAMCET (BiPC), ECET and ICET 2023.
The EAMCET phase I counselling will commence with registration on September 2, certificate verification on September 4 and 5, web options from September 4 to 7 and seat allotment is on or before September 11.
The ECET 2023 phase I counselling is from July 29, certificate verification from July 31 to August 2, web options from July 31 to August 4 and seat allotment is on or before August 8. Similarly, the ICET first counselling will be held from August 14, certificate verification from August 16 to 19, web options from August 16 to 21, and seat allotment is on or before August 25.
