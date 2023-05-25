Live
TS EAMCET results 2023: Here is the toppers list, AP students bags top ranks
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results in Hyderabad.
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results in Hyderabad. Later she revealed the details of the results. The minister said that 80 per cent passed in engineering and 86 per cent in agriculture and medical.
In the results released, Andhra Pradesh students bagged the top ranks. According to the results here are the toppers list.
Engineering Stream
1. Sanapala Anirudh (Visakhapatnam)
2. Ekkintipani Venkata Maninder Reddy (Guntur)
3. Challa Umesh Varun (Nandigama)
4. Abhineet Majeti (Kondapur)
5. Ponnathota Pramod Kumar Reddy (Tadipatri)
6. Maradana Dheeraj kumar (Visakhapatnam)
7. Vadde Shanvita Reddy (Nalgonda)
8. Boina Sanjana (Srikakulam)
9. Nandyal Prince Branhan Reddy (Nandyala)
10. Meesala Pranathi Sreeja (Vizianagaram)
Agriculture & Pharmacy toppers..
1. Burugupally Sathyaraja Jaswant (East Godavari District)
2. Nasika Venkateja (Chirala)
3. Safalakshmi Kuralleti (Saroor Nagar) 4. Durgempudi Karthikeya Reddy (Tenali) 5. Bora Varun Chakraborty (Srikakulam) 6. Devagudi Guru Shasidhar Reddy (Hyderabad)
7. Vangipuram Harshilai (Nellore)
8. Daddanala Sai Chidvilas Reddy (Guntur)
9. Ganthamaneni Girivarshita (Ananthapuram)
10. Kollabatula Pritam Siddharth (Hyderabad)