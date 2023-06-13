TS ECET Results 2023 released: 96.53 percent students qualified

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET)2023 results were declared on Tuesday with a total of 22454 appeared for the entrance test out of that 96.53 precent candidats qualified the entrance exam.

The results announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri along with senior officers at TSCHE. The results are hosted on the website https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/. Total candidates qualified from Telangana is 19054 and Andhra Pradesh is 1845.

The TS ECET - FDH and BSE Mathematics) entrance test was topped by Srinivas Reddy of Kothagudem who scored 82 marks, while A Ramulu of Jangaon secured second position and Mir Aijaz Ali secured third ranks respectively.

Top three candidates in Chemical Engineering, topped by V Shakar of Andhra Pradesh who scored 132 marks, while Karthik Kumar of Andhra Pradesh secured second position and Venkata Naga secured third rank respectively.

Top three candidates in Civil Engineering, topped by M Sathwik of Hyderabad who scored 161 marks, while MD Ruksana of Warangal secured second position and Sai Kalkieshwar secured third rank respectively.

Candidates will be able to check it on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Students would be required to enter their hall ticket number, mobile number and other details. The TS ECET Result 2023 will be made available websites manabadi.co.in. also . The councelling will be starting from July frist week.

TS ECET Exam is a Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Candidates conducted by the Osmania Telangana State Council of Higher Education every year. The exam was held this year on May 20, 2023 from 9 AM to 12 PM.