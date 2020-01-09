TS eyes ties with NZ-based industries

Hyderabad: New Zealand MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan called on Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, KTR stated that the Telangana government was ready to forge ties with the New Zealand based industries.

KTR extensively discussed the investment opportunities for industries and educational sectors in the state. Among the host of issues discussed were possibilities of mutual cooperation in Agritech, startup and innovation sectors.

Talking about the IT sector, the Minister stated that Telangana is leading the country in the start-up and innovation sectors.

He highlighted the T-Hub and We Hub, which encourage and mentor the start-ups in the State. The Minister stated that Telangana will soon house the world's largest startup incubator in the form of T Hub 2.

Elaborating the efforts of the TS government in attracting foreign start-ups, KTR said that the government has initiated T-Bridge, an initiative that helps connect local startups with the global market opportunities and help bring global startups to Telangana. Efforts will also be made to work with New Zealand-based start-ups, he added.

The Minister said the government has been giving top priority to the agricultural and irrigation sector. This has led to an increase in crop production, giving a large scope for the agritech and food processing industry.

Priyanca expressed happiness over the meeting and stated that they are working closely with the Telangana NRIs.