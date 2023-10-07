  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS Government declares "Vijaya Dasami Festival " holidays on Oct 23 and 24

TS Government declares Vijaya Dasami Festival holidays on Oct 23 and 24
x
Highlights

The Telangana Government has declared a general holiday for Vijaya Dasami Festival on October 23 ( Monday) instead of October 24 and the following day of the festival on October 24 instead of October 25.

The Telangana Government has declared a general holiday for Vijaya Dasami Festival on October 23 ( Monday) instead of October 24 and the following day of the festival on October 24 instead of October 25.

Earlier, the Government declared general holidays for Dasara on October 24 and 25 . The government advanced the Vijaya Dasami holidays and issued orders to this effect today.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X