TS ministers give deadline to Centre to buy paddy from State

Hyderabad: The Telangana government minister on Friday warned that the agitations against the BJP-led Central government over paddy procurement will be intensified. After a visit to the National capital, ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a press conference.

Addressing the media, Niranjan Reddy alleged that the Central government is treating Telangana State partially. He also alleged that the Central government is insulting the State by not purchasing the paddy from the farmers. He questioned as to why the Union minister G Kishan Reddy is mum at a time when the Central government is insulting the State. The State BJP leaders who promised to convince the Central government on purchase are silent now, he added. He said that the BJP are deliberately trying to insult the people of the State.



He slammed the Central government to step down if it is not able to look into the issues and solve it. He warned that the stir against the Central government will intensify after the Ugadi if it did not purchase the paddy from the farmers. He asked the farmers to get ready for the same.

Addressing the media, Minister of Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated that the Central government has a deadline till April 2 and it should buy the paddy before it or be ready to face the brunt from the farmers of the State.

