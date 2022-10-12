TS Police number one in country: Mahamood Ali

Peddapalli: Telangana police are number one in maintaining peace and security in the country, said Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

He along with Minister Koppula Eshwar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and Telangana Police Housing Corporation Chairman Koleti Damodar Gupta inaugurated newly-built Godavarikhani One Town Police Station, Police Welfare Centre and Community Hall, Anthargam Police Station on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, the Home Minister said that 64 per cent of the CCTV cameras in the country are installed in the State and it helped bring crimes under control. Once the dial 100 was called, the police were reaching the spot within 5 to 10 minutes to solve the problems and thus gained people's faith. Ali said that the CM KCR has given 33 per cent reservation to women in the Police department unlike any other State and taken up large scale recruitment of police officers. Soon a women's police station would be established in Godavarikhani.

The Chief Minister sets an example for the country in the matter of law and order by giving a lot of attention to the police. Under the leadership of DGP Mahender Reddy, the police have been providing better services to the people by using technology, he said.

The DGP said that Godavarikhani One Town Model Police Station, Police Welfare Center and Community Hall, Antargam Police Station have been constructed in an advanced manner and it was historic moment in Godavarikhani.

Since the new police station has good facilities, the SHO of the police station and the officers have work in a people-friendly environment and provide prompt services to all the people living at Godavarikhani in a fair and courageous manner.

Minister Eshwar said that CM KCR is giving priority to law and order and providing the necessary infrastructure and good results have been achieved through the friendly policing policy introduced by the top police officials. MP Venkatesh Netekani, MLA K Chander, Housing Board Chairman Damodar and Godavarikhani CP thanked the NTPC and SCCL for providing funds for the construction of community hall and police buildings.