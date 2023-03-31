TS records highest power demand of 15,497 MW

Hyderabad: Telangana State has broken its previous record of highest power consumption of 14, 160 MW and achieved a peak demand of 15,497 MW at 11.01 am on Thursday.

The increase in demand is attributed to the rising use of air conditioners and higher power consumption in the agricultural sector during the current season. The State Energy Department officials predict that the power demand will cross 16,000 MW in the upcoming days, and daily energy consumption may range over 300 million units.

Despite this, the State Government has taken measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers, including farmers, during the summer.

The power utility department had earlier predicted that the peak demand would touch 15,000 MW in March and made arrangements for electricity supply. About 37 per cent of the total electricity in the State is consumed by the agriculture sector.