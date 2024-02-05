TS shouldn’t cede control of projects

Kodad: Former minister G Jagadishwar Reddy said that handing over the management of irrigation projects in Telangana state to the centrally-owned Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) would be a foolish decision by the Congress government in the state. If it happens, the people of the erstwhile Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Palamuru districts will have to wait for the permission of the Center for meeting their drinking and irrigation water needs, he expressed concern.

Addressing the BRS constituency level meeting, Reddy pointed out that former CM KCR resisted Center’s intervention in Krishna water issues and held that AP and Telangana should resolve any issue amicably. He observed that that in the last ten years, BRS government had provided irrigation water and quality electricity without any problem, but since the Congress came to power, the problems of irrigation water and electricity started again for the farmers. He maintained that only BRS was fighting for the rights of Telangana and people were getting ready to favor BRS again in the next parliamentary elections. He called upon party leaders and workers to fight for the cause of people.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, former Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and others participated in the meeting.