TS SSC 2022 exams from May 11

Telangana SSC exams 2022: The board of secondary school education, Telangana on Friday announced the schedule from SSC exams in the state. In a notification, the board said that the SSC exams will be conducted between May 11 and 17 from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

While the exams for the SSC course will be conducted from May 18 to 20.

It is notified to the students that the directorate of government examinations (DGE) revised the due dates for remittance of examination fee for the SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations. The last date to pay the exam fee is February 14 without any late fee and with a late fee of Rs 50 and Rs 200, the students can pay the fee till February 24 and March 4 respectively. Also, the exam fee can be paid until March 14 with a late fee of Rs 500.

The dates of exam fee payment are applicable to the regular students and the students who once failed candidates wishing to appear for the SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations.