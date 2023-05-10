  • Menu
TS SSC Results 2023: Telangana State Residential Schools secured the highest percentage of Passes i.e.,98.25 %.

Highlights

Government Schools secured lowest percentage of passes 72.39. T.S. Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Residential, Minority Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model Schools and Private Schools percentage than State Average. secured BC-Welfare more pass

KGBV, Aided, ZP, Ashram and Govt. schools secured less pass percentage than State Average 86.60. Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy asks the students not to lose hope, she advises the failed studentsa not to take any extreme steps with depression

X