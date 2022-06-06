TS TET, RRB exam clash puts candidates in a bind

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for both the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam are in a dilemma as both the exams are falling on the same date that is June 12. Candidates took up this issue on Twitter and requested the Education department to postpone the TET exam.



They pointed out that around three lakh students have applied for both RRB and TET exams and will miss one of them if TET exam is not postponed. The RRB notification was issued much before the date of TET exam was released.

Vinay, a candidate who will be appearing for the both the exams said, "We have submitted a written representation to the Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to postpone the TET exam as the RRB exam, cannot be postponed. But the minister said that the TET exam cannot be postponed. It will be better if the State government postpones the TET exam."

T Shrisha, another candidate who is going to appear for the TET and RRB said, "I have been preparing for both the exams since past one year. I am now in a dilemma as both the exams are falling on the same date. As there are hardly few days left, I am confused as to which exam I should prepare for. It will be better if the State government understands our pleas and postpone the TET exams, so that the students can attend both the exams.

Shabbir Ali, president, Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF), said, "How can the State government conduct two different exams on the same date? Railway has notified its recruitment exam long back and TET exam was announced recently. We have submitted a written representation to the Education department to postpone the exam for a day. But the State government is least bothered. It will be a huge loss for the candidates if they miss one exam while appearing for the other."