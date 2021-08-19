TSACS invites applications for posts in districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Aids Control Society (TSACS) has invited applications from candidates for appointment in district centres on contract basis. The posts are: medical officer- 4 posts, counsellor 1, pharmacist 1, staff nurse 26, care coordinator 1, nutritionist 1, research fellow (clinical)/senior medical officer, research fellow (non-clinical)1, HIV research fellow (non-clinical) 1, ANM 1, data manager 1.

The qualifications required are: depending on the post, a pass with specialisation in intermediate, BSc (nursing), GNM, MBBS, graduation, PLHIV masters degree, MD. The remuneration will depend on post -Rs 9,000 to Rs 60,000 a month.

The selection will be based on written test and interview. Application are to be sent online/should be handed over in the office of the medical superintendent/director in the district centre. The last date for applications is August 30. For details candidates can refer to website https://tsacs.telangana.gov.in.