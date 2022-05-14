TSBC Commission chief calls on TN CM MK Stalin

Hyderabad: As a part of a 3-day official study tour to Tamil Nadu, Chairman Dr Vakulabarnam Krishna Mohan Rao along with the members of Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes (BC) called on Thiru MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday at the TN CM's office. They appraised the intent, content and purpose of (Caste Data Enumeration to be undertaken in Telangana and legal-glitch free implementation of 69 per cent reservation for the BCs) behind the study tour.

The study team led by Dr Rao felicitated the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and also discussed with regard to Sattanathan, Ambasankar and Janarthanam with the Chairman Thiru Justice (Retd) Thanikachalam and officials of TN Backward Classes Commission understanding the methodology and parameters adopted while formulating the survey design and instruments over a period of time which set the exact format for withstanding the legal scrutiny of its recommendations and implementation processes.

Dr Rao and the team also called on Thiru Raja Kannappan, Minister for Backward Classes, Tamil Nadu.

The visiting delegation also met Thiru Karthik, Principal Secretary of Backward Classes Welfare and Amudha, Principal Secretary for Department Panchayat Raj, Tamil Nadu and ascertained the technical information about the implementation of 69% reservation and local body reservations for BCs in the State.

Chairman along with Ch Upendra, Subha Pradh Patel Nooli, K Kishore Goud of TS BC Commission also paid rich tributes to Thiru EV. Rama Swamy Naicker at the Memorial Site who fought for the rights and reservations for the Backward Communities.