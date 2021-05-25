TSBIE announces admission schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the admission schedule for the academic year 2021-22. In a statement on Tuesday, the board said that the issue of application for the first phase of admission will commence from May 25 and the online classes will start from June 1. The admission process will have to be completed by July 5.

The schedule for the second phase of admission will be announced in due course and the online classes for the first year intermediate courses will commence from June 1. Principals of all the government, private, aided, minority, welfare KGBVs were asked to give provisional admissions based on the internet marks memos of Class X. The provisional admissions made will be confirmed after the production of the original SSC pass certificate and Transfer Certificate issued by the school authorities, where they have last studied, it said.

Further, as the grading system was introduced in SSC, admissions should be made based on GPA (Grade Point Average) and subject-wise Grade Point (GP) obtained in the qualifying examination as per the guidelines. The college was warned against conducting any other mode of admission process like conducting entrance tests. Also, the students were asked to submit the Aadhaar number for admission in Intermediate course in Private Aided, Un-aided, Social welfare, Tribal Welfare, BC welfare, Model school/Junior colleges and Government Junior Colleges in the state of Telangana.

Regarding the number of admissions, it asked the principals of unaided junior colleges that they should make admissions only as per the sanctioned sections and up to the ceiling strength of 88 in each section. They were also asked not to take admissions in the combinations dropped by the Board. The admission into additional sections should be made only after the permission is issued by the Board. Violation, if any, will be liable for action including levying of penalty and disaffiliation of the college, it wared.