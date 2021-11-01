TSBIE extends date for intermediate first year admissions

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday passed the orders extending dates for the admissions of intermediate first year till November 12. The board said that the dates have been extended on the request of Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association.

Candidates can get admissions in government, private aided, private unaided, co-operative, TS residential, TS social welfare residential, TS tribal welfare, TS Model, TS BC welfare, minority welfare, KGBV, incentive, composite degree colleges in first year intermediate course.