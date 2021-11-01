  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TSBIE extends date for intermediate first year admissions

TSBIE extends date for intermediate first year admissions
x

TSBIE extends date for intermediate first year admissions (Representational Image)

Highlights

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday passed the orders extending dates for the admissions of intermediate first year till November 12.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday passed the orders extending dates for the admissions of intermediate first year till November 12. The board said that the dates have been extended on the request of Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association.

Candidates can get admissions in government, private aided, private unaided, co-operative, TS residential, TS social welfare residential, TS tribal welfare, TS Model, TS BC welfare, minority welfare, KGBV, incentive, composite degree colleges in first year intermediate course.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X