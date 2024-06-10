TSCHE announces physical fitness tests at Satavahana University

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Sunday announced that physical fitness and skill tests will be held at Satavahana University, Karimnagar, from June 10 to 13, between 6:30 am and 10:30 am.

According to TSCHE officials, TS PECET has been allocated to Satavahana University, Karimnagar, for admission to B.PEd and D.PEd courses for the academic year 2024-2025. The physical fitness and skill tests will be held daily. The tests for the men's section include 100m, 800m, shot put, long jump/high jump, and one skill test.

For the women's section, the tests comprise 100m, 400m, shot put, long jump/high jump, and one skill test.