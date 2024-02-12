TSIC, NABARD announce ODOE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) on Sunday announced that 'One District One Exhibition' (ODOE) programme sponsored by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will be organised across three districts of Telangana – Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, and Nizamabad – from 10.30 am to 3 pm on February 15-17.

According to the TSIC officials, ODOE brings together 30 innovators, meticulously scouted and nurtured by TSIC and supported by Palle Srujana, to showcase market-ready, low-cost innovations addressing grassroots challenges in agriculture, irrigation, waste management, dairy farming, and rural development.

The objective is to create a platform that promotes frugal and local solutions devised by grassroots innovators in Telangana, facilitating their deployment for the benefit of farmers and stakeholders in agriculture and rural development.

These one-day exhibitions, sponsored by NABARD, held on three consecutive days aim to create a market for rural and grassroots innovations that are unlike the usual commercial products in terms of reach, clientele, manufacturing, marketing and value chain development. Simultaneously, it would offer beneficiaries the opportunity to explore and adopt innovative solutions to address their daily life problems, presented by our curated group of grassroots innovators, said a senior officer, TSIC.