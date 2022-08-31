TSMDC achieves many milestones

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Ltd has achieved many milestones in mineral exploration which contributed to the State's economic growth.

The corporation, maintaining 98 sand reaches in the State, has awarded contracts for limestone and black granite mining in Mancherial and Suryapet districts respectively.

The total income generated against sand sales from financial year 2014-15 to July 2022 was Rs 5,072 crore.

The corporation officials said many projects are in pipeline. The SMDC obtained all statutory clearances for stone granite quarries at Kotagattu village in Karimangar. It also applied for quartz and feldspars quarry lease in 195 hectares in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. Evaluation of marble deposits around Yellandu of old Khammam district is under progress.

The authorities said TSMDC adopted best practices for efficiency in mining and exploration of metals. It has already got management system certificate from ISO 9001: 2015. The corporation was maintaining E-Office file management system also.

The TSMDCO received award from ELETS Techno media, the premier technology and media research organisation of Asia and Meddle East for digital India initiative-sand sales management system.