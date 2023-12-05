Live
- Sonu Sood aids young man for father's heart surgery
- Surpassing records holds true meaning to me with no fixating on personal milestones: Shubman Gill
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
Just In
TSPSC exam dates released
TSPSC has decided to conduct the exam on January 6 and 7, 2024
Hyderabad: Good news for candidates who are waiting for Telangana Group-2 Exam Schedule. TSPSC has decided to conduct the exam on January 6 and 7. On Monday, orders were issued to the District Collectors to prepare the necessary arrangements. TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramachandran has written a letter to this effect. It is mentioned in it that preparations should be made for the conduct of the examination and adequate arrangements should be made.
Whereas the Group-2 exam has already been postponed several times. In the wake of the paper leakage case, demands for a radical cleanup of TSPSC have come to the fore. But the elections came before any action could be taken. Now that the Congress has come to power, we have to wait and see what steps will be taken in the case of TSPSC.
The Congress party has already announced the job calendar as part of the election campaign. It mentions which exams are conducted on which dates. And will it proceed according to that calendar? Will there be any changes? That has to be looked forward to.