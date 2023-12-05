TSPSC exam dates released

Hyderabad: Good news for candidates who are waiting for Telangana Group-2 Exam Schedule. TSPSC has decided to conduct the exam on January 6 and 7. On Monday, orders were issued to the District Collectors to prepare the necessary arrangements. TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramachandran has written a letter to this effect. It is mentioned in it that preparations should be made for the conduct of the examination and adequate arrangements should be made.

Whereas the Group-2 exam has already been postponed several times. In the wake of the paper leakage case, demands for a radical cleanup of TSPSC have come to the fore. But the elections came before any action could be taken. Now that the Congress has come to power, we have to wait and see what steps will be taken in the case of TSPSC.

The Congress party has already announced the job calendar as part of the election campaign. It mentions which exams are conducted on which dates. And will it proceed according to that calendar? Will there be any changes? That has to be looked forward to.